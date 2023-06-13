NLRB's Broad Remedies Unlawful, Ad Sales Co. Tells 5th Circ.

By Beverly Banks (June 13, 2023, 4:28 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit should knock down a National Labor Relations Board decision that made employers pay workers for "all direct or foreseeable" harms emanating from unfair labor practices, marketing company Thryv Inc. said, arguing the agency doesn't have the power to order such a remedy....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS