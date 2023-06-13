ICJ Lets 32 Nations Join Russia Genocide Case, Excludes US

By Caleb Symons (June 13, 2023, 9:37 PM EDT) -- The International Court of Justice will allow 32 countries to participate in legal proceedings over allegations that Russia's invasion of Ukraine amounts to genocide, choosing to exclude the United States, though, over its objection to part of the global Genocide Convention....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS