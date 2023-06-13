Broadcaster Must Face Ex-Dominion Exec's Defamation Suit

By Daniel Ducassi (June 13, 2023, 5:33 PM EDT) -- A conservative radio personality and the Colorado broadcaster that hosts his show must face a defamation lawsuit brought by a former Dominion Voting Systems executive at the center of unfounded election conspiracy theories, a Colorado state judge has ruled, finding the former executive was likely to win his case....

