Sunscreen Buyers Push To Keep 'Baby' False Ad Suit Alive

By Mike Curley (June 13, 2023, 4:05 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of sunscreen buyers is asking a California federal court not to dismiss their claims that Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. misled them by labeling some sunscreens and lotions with the word "baby," saying reasonable consumers would understand that to mean it is made specifically for babies, not just suitable for them....

