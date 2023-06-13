Mich. Judge Doubts 'Too Broad' Ram Truck Leak Claims

By Danielle Ferguson (June 13, 2023, 9:37 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge on Tuesday suggested a proposed class's claims that Fiat Chrysler knowingly sold Ram trucks with a defect that allows water to seep into the cab may be "too broad," saying the complaint didn't make clear what the alleged defect is....

