US Can Target $380M Award In 1MDB Case, 9th Circ. Says

By Caroline Simson (June 13, 2023, 10:10 PM EDT) -- A Barbados PetroSaudi unit on Tuesday lost its bid to overturn a court order allowing the Biden administration to seize part of a nearly $380 million arbitral award that is allegedly connected to funds embezzled from Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad....

