Trader Joe's Denies Harmful Levels Of Metals In Chocolate

By Henrik Nilsson (June 13, 2023, 10:13 PM EDT) -- Trader Joe's on Monday urged a California federal court to toss a consolidated false advertising class action alleging the grocer's chocolate contains unsafe levels of lead and cadmium, saying it had no duty to disclose the metals as they fall well within the regulatory threshold for safe consumption....

