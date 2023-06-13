Kazakhstan Can't Revive Suit Over $506M Oil Investor Award

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (June 13, 2023, 8:15 PM EDT) -- A New York state appeals court on Tuesday refused to revive Kazakhstan's lawsuit accusing a hedge fund of conspiring with Moldovan oil and gas investors to secure an allegedly fraudulent arbitral award of about $506 million, ruling that the country's fraud claims have already been adjudicated....

