Greenberg Traurig Adds 2 Insurance Pros From Bressler In NJ

By Jake Maher (June 14, 2023, 4:26 PM EDT) -- Global firm Greenberg Traurig LLP expanded its New Jersey presence this week with the addition of two partners in its insurance regulatory practice from Bressler Amery & Ross PC, including the former head of Bressler Amery's insurance law practice group....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS