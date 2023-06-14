Ex-Knicks Star Can't Oust Judge In MSG Suit

By Khadrice Rollins (June 14, 2023, 6:56 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge shot down a request to recuse himself in former New York Knicks player Charles Oakley's suit against Madison Square Garden and team owner James Dolan over his ejection from the stands in a 2017 game, saying the court's previous dismissal of the case is not a legitimate reason to ask for a recusal....

