Fla. Atty Faces 60 Days in Jail Over Disobeying License Ban

By David Minsky (June 14, 2023, 4:17 PM EDT) -- The Florida Bar has recommended that a disbarred attorney spend 60 days in jail over alleged repeated violations of practicing law, including continuing to market himself as a licensed attorney, saying that he is "ungovernable" and "not amenable to rehabilitation."...

