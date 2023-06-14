UK Gov't Seeks To Block CIA Detainee Injury Suit In England

By Joanne Faulkner (June 14, 2023, 6:06 PM BST) -- The U.K. government urged the country's top court on Wednesday to block a prisoner held and tortured by the CIA from bringing a personal injury claim in England as British spies "only pressed send" on questions put to him during detention....

