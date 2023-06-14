Bungie Nabs $4.4M In Fight With Cheat Code Seller

By Tiffany Hu (June 14, 2023, 6:05 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge has affirmed game maker Bungie's $4.4 million arbitration award in its suit accusing a cheat code seller of offering software that infringes its copyrights and trademarks for the developer's Destiny 2 video game....

