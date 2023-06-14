Allen Ruling Will Protect Tribal Voting Rights, Attorneys Say

By Caleb Symons (June 14, 2023, 9:26 PM EDT) -- Days before starting a bench trial this week over allegations that North Dakota's new legislative maps disadvantage Native American voters, counsel for the Spirit Lake Tribe and the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians didn't know if they could still lean on the central pillar of their case....

