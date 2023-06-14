NJ Panel Backs Verizon's Tax Loss To Trenton-Area Borough

By Ryan Harroff (June 14, 2023, 7:26 PM EDT) -- A three-judge New Jersey state appellate panel Wednesday stood by a tax court's ruling that Verizon's Garden State arm is subject to the personal property tax bill the company has been fighting on its equipment in a telecommunications station near Trenton....

