Manufacturer Sued In Philly After Driver Crushed By UTV

By P.J. D'Annunzio (June 14, 2023, 8:27 PM EDT) -- A man who was injured after being ejected from a utility task vehicle and subsequently crushed by it has sued the manufacturer and the seller of the UTV in a Philadelphia court, alleging that a defect in the vehicle led to his life-altering injuries....

