Lynch Carpenter Seeks $837K For Worker Travel-Time Deal

By P.J. D'Annunzio (June 14, 2023, 5:28 PM EDT) -- Lynch Carpenter LLP asked a federal court Wednesday to approve a nearly $837,000 fee award after negotiating a $2.5 million settlement with an oil and gas company over workers' unpaid time during transportation to and from job sites....

