Hilton Hotel Must Face Suit Claiming Exec Harassed Worker

By Emmy Freedman (June 15, 2023, 1:22 PM EDT) -- An upscale Hilton hotel franchisee cannot escape a former housekeeper's suit alleging its chief operating officer sexually harassed her and then fired her after she complained to human resources, a New Jersey federal judge ruled, saying she put forward enough information to keep her case in court....

