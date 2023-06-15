Freshworks Tells Court It Made All Necessary IPO Disclosures

By Sydney Price (June 15, 2023, 6:52 PM EDT) -- Software company Freshworks Inc. has urged a California federal judge to toss investor claims that it omitted information from U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings when it made its initial public offering, arguing it was under no obligation to reveal financial results before the quarter had ended....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS