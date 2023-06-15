3 Firms Lead Gambling Biz's €120M Buyout Of Belgian Rival

By Tom Fish (June 15, 2023, 3:57 PM BST) -- Online gambling manager Betsson AB said on Thursday that it had agreed to buy Betfirst Group, a sports betting operator, for up to €120 million ($130 million) as it looks toward entry to the Belgian market....

