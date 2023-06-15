2 Critical Shortfalls In Fla. Condo Safety Amendments

By Jordan Isrow and Andrew Ingber (June 15, 2023, 5:17 PM EDT) -- In the wake of the catastrophic collapse of the Champlain Towers Condominium in Surfside, the Florida state Legislature enacted the Building Safety Act, which brought sweeping changes to the state's condominium laws intended to prevent another such tragedy from ever happening again....

