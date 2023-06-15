'Distinct' DHS Policies Need Separate Suits, Texas Judge Says

By Rae Ann Varona (June 15, 2023, 2:29 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge rejected a request by 13 Republican states to let them challenge a policy allowing the quick release of migrants in their lawsuit challenging another parole policy, saying the policies were different and thus required separate lawsuits....

