NBA Says Ex-Ref's Suit Over Vax Requirement Is An Airball

By Khadrice Rollins (June 15, 2023, 5:09 PM EDT) -- The NBA is asking a Virginia federal court to dismiss or transfer to New York a religious discrimination suit brought by a former referee who was fired after not complying with the league's COVID-19 vaccine policy....

