6th Circ. Doubts Feds Controlled Refineries During WWII

By Danielle Ferguson (June 15, 2023, 9:08 PM EDT) -- A Sixth Circuit panel seemed unconvinced Thursday that the federal government had enough granular control over a Michigan oil refinery during World War II to make it liable for cleanup costs tied to the refinery's pollution, despite a war-era law giving it authority to seize properties or fine refineries that didn't produce enough oil....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS