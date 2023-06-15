Indian Father, Son Sue For Allegedly Late Work Permits

By Rae Ann Varona (June 15, 2023, 8:56 PM EDT) -- An Indian father and son with pending nonimmigrant visas reserved for certain crime victims have filed a lawsuit in Georgia federal court, asking the court to compel the federal government to issue them work permits they allege are long overdue....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS