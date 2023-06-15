NC Asks State Justices To Nix Retirees' Win In Health Plan Fight

By Hayley Fowler (June 15, 2023, 9:54 PM EDT) -- The state of North Carolina wants to walk back a state Supreme Court decision from last year that revived a long-running class action over retired public employees' health coverage, saying the justices should never have weighed in given the majority's glaring conflicts of interest....

