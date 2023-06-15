CineMedia Gets OK For New Advertising Contract With Regal

By Rick Archer (June 15, 2023, 5:33 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge Thursday said movie theater advertising provider National CineMedia and the owner of theater chain Regal Cinema could break their previous advertising contract and sign a new one to resolve the disputes in their Chapter 11 cases....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS