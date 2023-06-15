Hospital Hit With $8M Verdict Over Botched Cesarean Section

By Jonathan Capriel (June 15, 2023, 10:18 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania state jury hit a hospital with an $8 million verdict after finding one of its doctors had mishandled a cesarean section, causing the mother to suffer two cardiac arrests and ultimately resulting in an emergency hysterectomy, attorneys for the woman announced....

