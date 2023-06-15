Fed. Circ. Says Army Vet Wrongly Denied Retroactive Benefits

By Daniel Wilson (June 15, 2023, 7:39 PM EDT) -- A full Federal Circuit on Thursday granted a U.S. Army veteran's bid for decades of retroactive disability benefits related to his participation in Army chemical warfare tests, saying a government secrecy oath had effectively barred him from seeking benefits for years....

