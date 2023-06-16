WTO Gives EU, India More Time To Sort Out Tariff Dispute

By Nadia Dreid (June 16, 2023, 5:41 PM EDT) -- The World Trade Organization is giving the European Union and India an extra 90 days to work toward resolving their differences over tariffs placed on certain European telecom equipment before the organization adopts a finding that the tariffs were illegal, a Geneva-based trade official told Law360....

