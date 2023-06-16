HS Athlete Needs Medical Panel OK To Sue Trainer Over Injury

By Collin Krabbe (June 16, 2023, 9:00 PM EDT) -- A staffing company and trainer sued by a high school volleyball player after she hit her head during a game have escaped the dispute — at least for now — because the athlete has to bring her complaint to a medical panel review before suing in the trial court, an Indiana state appellate panel has ruled....

