Amazon Sues Website In Battle Over Fake Reviews

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (June 15, 2023, 8:45 PM EDT) -- Amazon has hit the website Nice Discount with a suit in Washington state court claiming the site paid individuals to leave fake reviews that manipulated the published ratings and rankings of products listed for sale....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS