Venable Preserves Defeat Of Fraud Suit Over Facebook Stock

By Aaron West (June 16, 2023, 4:01 PM EDT) -- Venable LLP this week scored another victory over a multimillion-dollar fraud suit involving a failed Facebook stock deal, with a Third Circuit panel ruling that an asset manager who had tried to purchase the shares didn't show he had actually counted on the deal to go through and therefore couldn't recover the lost commission fees he was seeking....

