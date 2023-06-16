Ex-Segway Exec Sues For Fees In Defense Of Chancery Suit

By Aaron West (June 16, 2023, 3:38 PM EDT) -- The former president of the electric scooter maker Segway Inc. is asking the Delaware Chancery Court to force the company to pay her legal fees in a lawsuit it filed against her last year for receivables that were never collected during her tenure there, according to a complaint she filed this week....

