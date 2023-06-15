Ex-Grindr Exec Accuses App Of Violating Privacy Laws

By Dorothy Atkins (June 15, 2023, 10:37 PM EDT) -- Grindr wrongly fired its chief privacy officer for complaining to the gay dating app's new leadership about user data-collection practices that allegedly put "profit over privacy" and violated data protection laws, the former executive says in a new California state lawsuit....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS