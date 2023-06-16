Champion Sports Must Face Defect Injury Claim In Hurdle Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (June 16, 2023, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Champion Sports can't avoid claims that it sold a gym a defective hurdle, which impaled a man after he failed to jump over it, a South Carolina federal judge ruled, saying the company knew a child was injured similarly years earlier with the same product....

