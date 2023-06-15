Trump Jr.'s Name Not 'Toxic' To Ex-Touradji Trader's Pay Case

By Frank G. Runyeon (June 15, 2023, 9:36 PM EDT) -- A New York state judge on Thursday denied an attempt to hide Donald Trump Jr.'s name on a chain of offensive emails in which he participated with a hedge fund trader who is pursuing pay claims against his former firm, rejecting the idea that the famous last name is too "toxic" for a jury to see....

