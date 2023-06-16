EY Gets FDIC Attys Disqualified In $125M Bank Fraud Row

By Adrian Cruz (June 16, 2023, 4:37 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana federal judge granted the accounting firm EY's bid to disqualify the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation's counsel from a suit looking to recover $125 million, determining that the FDIC attorneys could be potentially prejudiced due to improper access to confidential information....

