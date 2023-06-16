Walgreens Must Face Bulk Of Kids' Cough Medicine Suit

By Jasmin Boyce (June 16, 2023, 8:51 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge refused to let Walgreens escape most of a proposed class action on behalf of consumers that accuses it of fraudulently marketing a generic children's cough medicine, determining that a jury could possibly find that the retail giant made misleading representations of the product....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS