DraftKings Bids $195M On PointsBet Despite Fanatics Deal

By Al Barbarino (June 16, 2023, 2:20 PM EDT) -- Guided by Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, DraftKings Inc. said Friday it has submitted an offer to buy PointsBet Holdings Ltd.'s U.S. business for $195 million — a 30% premium over PointsBet's current agreement to sell the business to Fanatics Inc. for $150 million....

