Kaiser Permanente Gets Tax Credit Claims Cut Permanently

By Andrew Karpan (June 16, 2023, 6:47 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in California has rejected an argument that health care giant Kaiser Permanente should be held liable for allegedly ripping off an Affordable Care Act program through a "complicated" theory involving misissued tax credits, as that's not something the False Claims Act is supposed to deal with. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS