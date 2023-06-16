Gibson Dunn Sues SEC For Docs On 'Dealer' Legal Theory

By Ivan Moreno (June 16, 2023, 2:42 PM EDT) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP is suing the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, alleging it violated the Freedom of Information Act by not producing requested records about recent enforcement actions against investors who provided convertible loans to public companies but were not registered as dealers....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS