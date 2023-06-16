Auto Mogul Is Trying To 'Gum Up' Trust Suit, Mich. Judge Says

By Danielle Ferguson (June 16, 2023, 6:46 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge has barred the owner of an auto parts supplier from adding another one of his "personas" as a defendant in an investment company's attempt to satisfy a $127 million judgment against him, writing that the businessman is trying to "gum up" the court system and bog down the nearly 20-year-old case....

