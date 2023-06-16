4th Circ. Won't Revive CSX Suit Over Medical Leave Requests

By Patrick Hoff (June 16, 2023, 5:41 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit refused Friday to reopen a suit claiming CSX Transportation unlawfully terminated dozens of employees for requesting medical leave shortly after receiving furlough notices, finding the workers failed to overcome the company's consistent explanation that they were fired over suspicions of dishonesty....

