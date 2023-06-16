GOP Sens Target MLB's Century-Old Antitrust Exemption

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (June 16, 2023, 9:59 PM EDT) -- A group of Republican lawmakers in the U.S. Senate introduced a bill Thursday that would end Major League Baseball's century-old antitrust exemption and bring it in line with the way other major U.S. sports leagues are treated under federal antitrust laws....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS