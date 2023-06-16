Conn. Panel Says Chauffeurs Can't Get Paid For Breaks

By Irene Spezzamonte (June 16, 2023, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A group of chauffeurs can't snag wages for meal breaks they say they were required to work through, a Connecticut appellate panel ruled, saying the breaks were mostly for their benefit and the work-related tasks they performed weren't significant....

