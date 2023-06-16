SEC Accuses Microcap Energy Co., CEO Of $3.4M Stock Scam

By Emilie Ruscoe (June 16, 2023, 9:22 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has sued a Queens, New York, penny stock company, claiming it made over $3.4 million off would-be investors with an unregistered offering that was largely used to enrich its CEO and one of his stock sales representatives....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS