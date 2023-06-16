Texas Justices Won't Review Sanctions Over Atty's Remarks

By Lynn LaRowe (June 16, 2023, 4:10 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court refused Friday to second-guess sanctions imposed on an attorney by a state appellate court over comments he made in pleadings, including that a trial judge was "masquerading" as a jurist and that a former, 20-year appellate chief didn't understand state law....

