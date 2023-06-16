9th Circ. Won't Stay CashCall's CFPB Appeal For High Court

By Katryna Perera (June 16, 2023, 10:30 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has said that it will not stay briefing in a tribe-linked lender's appeal of a $157 million judgment won by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau while the agency awaits a ruling on its funding structure by the U.S. Supreme Court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS