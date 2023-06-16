FCC Wants Higher Internet Speeds For Rural Subsidy Program

By Nadia Dreid (June 16, 2023, 7:03 PM EDT) -- The head of the Federal Communications Commission is ready to pull the trigger on an enhanced version of one of its broadband programs that would have a higher minimum for internet speeds with the aim of bringing "reliable broadband to remote areas."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS